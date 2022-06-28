ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Torched by Twins again

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McKenzie (4-6) took the loss in Monday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Twins, coughing up seven runs...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Handed loss in return

Payamps (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers. Payamps pitched the eighth inning and stayed in the contest, giving him a chance at a two-inning save. That backfired when he allowed back-to-back solo shots to Victor Reyes and Riley Greene, the latter being a walkoff homer. It was a rude welcome back for Payamps after he spent nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this year, pitching mainly in a low-leverage role. The homers he allowed Saturday were the first two he's given up all year after yielding six long balls in 50.1 innings last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Exits after HBP

Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returned to Triple-A

Andujar was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader. Andujar started both ends of the twin bill and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. He will have to head down for the time being, but Andujar is making a case for an extended look elsewhere. He is batting .316/.362/.485 with seven homers in 45 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Retreats to bench Saturday

Abrams isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers. Abrams will get a breather after drawing 11 consecutive starts. During that time, he hit .231 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is taking over at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Christopher Morel: Raps five hits in rout

Went 5-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBI in Thursday's 15-7 victory versus Cincinnati. Reds pitchers were unable to keep Morel off the basepaths in the contest, as he racked up a career-best five hits and fell a triple short of the cycle. He capped his performance with an eighth-inning solo homer that traveled an estimated 440 feet. Morel has now gone deep in consecutive games for the second time this season and is 8-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and six runs over his past three contests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Joins big club

Mills was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The right-hander was acquired from Seattle earlier in the week in the Carlos Santana trade, and he will now join the major-league team after just one appearance with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. Mills pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings with the Mariners earlier this season. He will start off low on the ladder with Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment

Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday. Wittgren hasn't pitched since giving up four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning June 26, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

