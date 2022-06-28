ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Brain's Mirror Neurons Affect Empathy

Cover picture for the articleAs a psychiatrist and empath, I’ve always been intrigued by the science of empathy. Research has shown that our brain has a specialized group of cells called mirror neurons, which is responsible for empathy and compassion. Studies suggest that empaths have a hyperactive mirror neuron system which places them high on...

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, “Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons” (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we’ll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
