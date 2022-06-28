ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Sonny Gray: Blanks Guardians for fourth win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gray (4-1) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard to make college commitment Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Handed loss in return

Payamps (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers. Payamps pitched the eighth inning and stayed in the contest, giving him a chance at a two-inning save. That backfired when he allowed back-to-back solo shots to Victor Reyes and Riley Greene, the latter being a walkoff homer. It was a rude welcome back for Payamps after he spent nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this year, pitching mainly in a low-leverage role. The homers he allowed Saturday were the first two he's given up all year after yielding six long balls in 50.1 innings last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt on Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time since LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cleveland, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

By committing to Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates could be repeating mistakes that stunted once-promising career

In October 2019, at the age of 15, Emoni Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Those were the words beside Bates' face. Underneath his chin, it read "Magic, Michael, LeBron ... And the 15-year-old Who's Next in Line." In the second paragraph of the accompanying story, written by Michael Rosenberg, a college assistant called Bates "the best player I've ever seen."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested for felony in Los Angeles day before start of NBA free agency

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday on a felony, according to Los Angeles Police Department records. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that Bridges was arrested on a warrant, but did not provide further details, per the Los Angeles Times. The 24-year-old was released after posting a $130,000 bail, and his next court date is set for July 20 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sonny Gray
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Exits after HBP

Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
ATLANTA, GA
#Guardians
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Mengden: Outrighted to Triple-A

Mengden was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Mengden joined the major-league roster as a replacement player after Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Payamps was activated Saturday. Mengden made four relief appearances during his time in the majors, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with one save in 4.1 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returned to Triple-A

Andujar was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader. Andujar started both ends of the twin bill and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. He will have to head down for the time being, but Andujar is making a case for an extended look elsewhere. He is batting .316/.362/.485 with seven homers in 45 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

