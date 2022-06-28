ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Storms, heavy rain hit central Texas, breaking dry spell

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) Storms, hail and heavy rain hit parts of central Texas on Monday, June 27, breaking the region’s dry spell. Footage by...

