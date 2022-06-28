ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Swats ninth homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's 11-1 rout of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Handed loss in return

Payamps (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers. Payamps pitched the eighth inning and stayed in the contest, giving him a chance at a two-inning save. That backfired when he allowed back-to-back solo shots to Victor Reyes and Riley Greene, the latter being a walkoff homer. It was a rude welcome back for Payamps after he spent nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. The 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 27.1 innings this year, pitching mainly in a low-leverage role. The homers he allowed Saturday were the first two he's given up all year after yielding six long balls in 50.1 innings last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard to make college commitment Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low-leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had become...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Exits after HBP

Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returned to Triple-A

Andujar was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader. Andujar started both ends of the twin bill and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. He will have to head down for the time being, but Andujar is making a case for an extended look elsewhere. He is batting .316/.362/.485 with seven homers in 45 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swats#Rbi
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment

Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Not starting Saturday

Hall isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Hall has been on a tear over the last three games, as he's gone 3-for-13 with three homers, four RBI and three strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather while Kyle Schwarber serves as the designated hitter with Matt Vierling starting in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Retreats to bench Saturday

Abrams isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers. Abrams will get a breather after drawing 11 consecutive starts. During that time, he hit .231 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is taking over at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Vazquez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 8-for-18 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy