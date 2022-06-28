ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobbs case has left women’s healthcare providers scrambling as...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 50

Irish!
4d ago

Planned parenthood is all about making as much money as they can. The more babies they murder the more$$$.... plus saleing body parts made them even more rich.

Reply(1)
28
Fly The Flag
4d ago

Of the women that go to Planned Parenthood for pregnancy help, over 90% wind up having abortions. It’s what they push. Stop funding them from Medicaid.

Reply(4)
16
norm
4d ago

No more federal funding…they are a for profit corporation and make profits every year… no need for the $500 million taxpayer dollars…Roe is dead, the gravy train is over

Reply
10
Related
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: “People Should Have the Freedom to Choose”

Just two days after Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released the track “Disorders,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to help raise money and awareness for the National Network of Abortion Funds in support of abortion access, the Supreme Court has overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law, Roe v. Wade, abolishing the constitutional right to have an abortion in nearly half of U.S. states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Merrick Garland's Mention of the FDA Hints at One Possible Way to Fight Restrictions on Abortion Pills

On the heels of the Supreme Court decision that struck down the national right to abortion , Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement proclaiming that the Justice Department disagrees with the verdict . In addition to vowing to “work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom,” it indicated a potential avenue for the legal fight for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Health Crisis#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
NBC News

NBC News

397K+
Followers
49K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy