Jan. 6 committee is reviewing footage to see if Trump allies sought to dispute the 2020 election before it was even held, report says

Donald Trump Jr. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

The Jan. 6 committee is reviewing footage of discussions between Trump's children and aides, The Guardian reported.

Alex Holder's footage was subpoenaed by the committee last week.

The committee is seeking to establish how early plans to dispute the election were discussed, the report said.

The House January 6 committee is reviewing documentary footage of former President Donald Trump's children and aides as it seeks to establish if plans to dispute the result of the 2020 election were discussed before ballots were even cast, The Guardian reported.

According to the report, the panel has learned that the documentary filmmaker Alex Holder recorded footage of calls between Trump's children at an event at the Trump International hotel in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2020, the night of the first presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden.

The footage shows calls between Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, discussing election strategies, the report said.

The commission is particularly interested in the footage because they are seeking to establish if plans circulated by Trump allies, including Steve Bannon, to block Biden's certification on the basis of election-fraud claims were being discussed by Trump's team even before any votes had been cast, the report said.

If true, it could suggest that the Trump campaign's bid to overturn the election was conceived regardless of the actual voting process, rather than being based on evidence of election fraud.

It is unclear to what extent the footage contains evidence the plans were being discussed before the 2020 election.

News that Holder's documentary team had been filming Trump reportedly shocked aides close to the former president when the subpoena was issued last week. According to reports, Holder has been interviewed by the committee, and snippets of his documentary have been released to multiple news outlets. Discovery+ is also expected to air in full this summer.

In footage released to The New York Times, Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, spoke in support of her father's bid to overturn his defeat in December 2020, apparently contradicting her April 2022 testimony to the January 6 panel that she had "accepted" that there was no fraud in the election.