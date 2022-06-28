ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Mecosta County following severe flooding

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a state of emergency for Mecosta County to address the impacts of severe thunderstorms and flooding that caused widespread damage last month. “This state of emergency...

