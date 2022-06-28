ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

One of Webb Space Telescope’s Primary Instruments Ready To See Cosmos in Over 2,000 Infrared Colors

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the James Webb Space Telescope’s four primary scientific instruments, known as NIRISS, has concluded its postlaunch preparations and is now ready for science. NIRISS, which stands for Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph instrument, provides observing modes for slitless spectroscopy, high-contrast interferometric imaging, and imaging, at wavelengths between 0.6 and...

ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
TechCrunch

OK, whose rocket just hit the moon?

The short version of this story is that skywatchers led by Bill Gray had been tracking an object for months that, based on their calculations, would soon impact the moon. It was obviously a piece of rocket trash (rockets produce a ton of trash), but no one stepped up to say “yes, that’s ours, sorry about that.”
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
IFLScience

China Has Imaged The Whole Of Mars – And The Shots Are Mind-Blowing

China has completed its global imaging of Mars, fulfilling the prime missions of the robotic spacecraft Tianwen-1. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the main contractor for the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the success of the mission on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, June 29. The mission has managed to pick up medium-definition images of the entire planet, as well as a number of high-definition images that glow with details and vibrant color.
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
Daily Mail

The 'Great Dying' that wiped 90% of life on Earth 252 million years ago was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter, study reveals

The Great Dying, Earth's largest-ever mass extinction, wiped out 90 percent of life on Earth 250 million years ago, but this devastating period was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter than their dead ancestors, according to a new study. A team...
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Planet in The Universe?

The universe is packed with all sorts of interesting things from stars over 2,000 times the size of the Sun to supermassive black holes that can rip celestial bodies asunder. Sometimes, it is easier to ponder the nature of things closer to us, like planets. Although our Solar System is home to some massive planets, it’s only natural to wonder if we have spotted any bigger ones. That’s why we’re going to identify the largest planet in the universe.
