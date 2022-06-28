NTSB expected to arrive at deadly Chariton County train derailment Tuesday

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Federal investigators plan to arrive Tuesday at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Chariton County.

The derailment happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday after an Amtrak passenger train crashed into a dump truck at a crossing near Mendon, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the dump truck driver and two people on the train were killed in the collision. A spokesperson for Boone Health in Columbia told ABC 17 News the hospital treated and released 28 people from the derailment.

As of Tuesday morning, MU Health Care reported it treated at least 17 patients. A spokesperson said some of the patients have been released.

The NTSB shared on Twitter Monday afternoon that a 14-member go-team will head to the area to investigate the derailment.

Jeffrey Schramm, an engineering professor at Missouri S&T, said the stretch of track in that area is well-maintained and Amtrak trains are authorized to go up to 90 mph there.

"As my dad who worked for the railroad many years said, 'expect a train at any time on any track in any direction,'" Schramm told ABC 17 News. "You might cross that crossing 100 times, but on that 101st time, you never know."

The crossing had been slated for improvements including lights and gates , according to a Missouri Department of Transportation planning document. Mike Spencer, who farms in the area, said locals have talked with MoDOT about the danger at the crossing.

"It was pretty predictable," Spencer said.

Amtrak has set up a number for families to get more information about the derailment. That number is 800-USA-Rail.

