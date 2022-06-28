ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Limited boat ramps available at Lake Mac for Fourth of July weekend

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Boaters planning to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas will find ramps...

North Platte Post

LCSO: Alcohol a factor after car drives into canal near Lake Maloney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a driver will be cited for numerous violations after a vehicle drove into a canal near Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. On June 29, around 11:30 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a disturbance report from a resident at Lake Maloney. The homeowner advised two injured and intoxicated teenagers came to his door. The female and male advised they had driven their vehicle into the Nebraska Public Power District canal somewhere near the Outlet Camping Area.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ogallala joins with Fonner Park in bid for western Nebraska casino

If the Nebraska Legislature ever decides to allow casinos at new horse racing tracks, Ogallala is ready. The Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners earlier this week approved plans for a $100 million project that would be built by the same gaming company that's building a casino at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
OGALLALA, NE
Panhandle Post

Ogallala Council, Keith Co. Commissioners approve casino, racetrack partners

Ogallala, NE – Local non-profit LMRC, Inc. chose casino and racetrack partners Elite Casino Resorts, Kehl Management and Fonner Park to provide presentations to the Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners regarding a proposed racetrack and casino facility to be built in the Ogallala area. The partner entities would construct and operate the proposed destination casino resort and racetrack. The Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners provided their exclusive support for the project Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with favorable votes at their respective meetings.
OGALLALA, NE
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
knopnews2.com

SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide service from North Platte to Denver

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s airport manager is optimistic about the future of essential air service in North Platte. SkyWest Airlines submitted an application to continue operating out of North Platte, but on a smaller scale. The airline is proposing to operate under SkyWest Charter with 30 seats instead of the current 50 seats.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
fordcountychronicle.com

Just Hamburgers’ new owners: ‘We are making sure we keep everything the same’

PAXTON — Two men who grew up as huge fans of Just Hamburgers now own the business, which they hope to reopen in July. The popular burger joint at 214 E. Ottawa Road in Paxton, which closed April 30 after 51 years in business, was purchased Wednesday, June 29, by Champaign-based Heath Properties LLC — a company owned by Paxton native Todd Thorstenson of Champaign and his lifelong friend, Bayles Lake native Brendan Healey of suburban Wilmette.
PAXTON, IL
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

