Limited boat ramps available at Lake Mac for Fourth of July weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a driver will be cited for numerous violations after a vehicle drove into a canal near Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. On June 29, around 11:30 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a disturbance report from a resident at Lake Maloney. The homeowner advised two injured and intoxicated teenagers came to his door. The female and male advised they had driven their vehicle into the Nebraska Public Power District canal somewhere near the Outlet Camping Area.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO