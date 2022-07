Several Colorado cities are suing the state over a new law that would prevent them from collecting sales and use taxes on building materials for public schools. HB22-1024 passed the legislature this year with bipartisan support in both houses. Governor Jared Polis signed it into law in April and is expected to go into effect in August. In short, lawmakers said they wanted to prevent taxpayers from paying extra on school buildings.

