BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico woman pled guilty to murder in connection to a deadly DUI crash in February 2021 in Butte County. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Nicole Schalles, 36, was driving on Highway 70 at speeds over 120 mph before crashing into the rear of another vehicle. The other vehicle spun into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling the other way.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO