Colorado Springs, CO

COVID closes Barr Camp until July

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — Barr Camp, a pit stop for countless Pikes Peak hikers, will be...

www.fox21news.com

FOX21News.com

Celebrate the Fourth with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Fourth of July is just a few days away, and this year’s citywide celebration features a free concert by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. The Philharmonic is offering a free concert on July Fourth at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on S. Cascade Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pikes Peak Traveland: Your RV outfitters

Since 1982, Pikes Peak Traveland has been a family-owned RV business in Colorado Springs. Their experienced team will work with you to customize and personalize your RV so that you get the RV that best suits your needs and desires! Nova met with the sales manager Jerry VanBrunt to tour some RVs on the lot and take a look their inventory selection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pearl de Vere Day returns to Cripple Creek this summer

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Cripple Creek’s Pearl de Vere Day has returned with its featured event – an annual bed race through the heart of downtown. Pearl de Vere was the madam who built and ran the Old Homestead House – now a museum – during the heyday of the gold rush in Cripple Creek/Mining District.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
FOX21News.com

Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake promises a day full of fun!

Do you still need plans for the 4th of July? We recommend checking out the Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake, which has attracted over 10,000 participants! You can expect vendors, food trucks, local bands, a beer garden, bouncy castles, an obstacle course, kid activities, a dunk tank, contests with prizes, and a concession stand with brats, hotdogs, chips, drinks, event t-shirts, and fireworks swag! Cindy Kuchinsky, the Event Director with the Palmer Lake Restoration Committee, came into the studio to get the Loving Living Local crew excited for the event.
PALMER LAKE, CO
FOX21News.com

New path foward for Westside Community Center

COLORADO SPRIGS — The City of Colorado Springs has announced a path forward for the Westside Community Center located in Old Colorado City. The building will now operate as a public-private partnership with help from feedback received from people who live in the area. The new operation model includes...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

An “Explosion of Kindess” may help veterans on July Fourth

COLORADO SPRINGS — As relevers get set to celebrate the Fourth of July with picnics and parties, some of the men and women who’ve served our country are preparing to manage the symptoms of their post traumatic stress disorders. According to the nonprofit Military with PTSD, about 7%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Formal complaint made regarding Joe Roybal’s campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS — Unoffical complaints against the manner in which El Paso County Sheriff republican nominee Joe Roybal collected signatures to make it onto the ballot have been formalized. A February Facebook post that appeared on Dragonman’s Gun Store’s page (now removed), showed a video of gun range owner...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Video prompts concern over sheriff candidate’s eligibility

EL PASO COUNTY — Two days after El Paso County nominee for sheriff, Joe Roybal, clinched the republican primary, questions over how he got on the ballot in the first place, began to surface. A video posted to Dragonman’s Gun Range Facebook page in February shows Roybal with Mel...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Parents arrested after baby ODs on fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation into the 2021 death of a Colorado Springs child has resulted in the arrest of both parents in June of 2022. CSPD’s Crimes Against Children unit was notified on the death of 15-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio on November 12, 2021. The unit’s investigation revealed Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose in his home.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

