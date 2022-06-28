ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania senators to introduce bill to codify abortion access into law

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. - Several Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to codify the right to abortion into law. Sen. Judy Schwank, who represents part...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 6

BrianBoss78
5d ago

ok who voting on it the Easter bunny? Democrats don't have the votes in the state house and Senate, just more virtue signaling with a bill going nowhere, Democrats have almost zero chance of taking either any time soon....if only they would spend their time and effort on things that could actually happen

Reply
5
Mike Mccormick
5d ago

This is what is supposed to happen.The states should have decided years ago but shoved it upon the Federal Government. If you want Abortion rules in your state you need to speak up at your state capitol.

Reply
3
