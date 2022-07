Bill Simmons looks less like Clairvoyant Bill and more like Clueless Bill to one current NBA star. The Ringer CEO Simmons was speaking on his podcast this week about the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes and mentioned the widely-circulated point about how the Designated Rookie Extension rule will affect Durant’s suitors. Per NBA rules, the Nets can’t trade for another player who’s on a Designated Rookie Extension as they already have one such acquisition on their team in Ben Simmons (unless Ben Simmons is also included in the trade).

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO