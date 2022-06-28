“Mr. Happy Face” Wins World’s Ugliest Dog Competition

A terrified cat was seen on surveillance footage scurrying up a proch beam and clinging to it for dear life after facing off with a coyote. Texas resident Tony Gray shared incredible footage of the encounter on Facebook on Thursday. In the video, captured by the camera on the porch...
June 27 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man captured video of his fearless cat facing off against a black bear that wandered into his driveway. Brothers Gavin and Cameron Sturrock said their cat, Tigger, is known to be mischievous and fearless, and can often be found chasing neighborhood dogs away from their home.
The owner of the World's Ugliest Dog has said he is 'one of the most beautiful creatures' while others have fawned over the 'adorable' pooch. Janeda Banelly, who owns 17-year-old pooch Mr Happy Face, appeared on This Morning today to talk about the title. The proud owner of the Chinese...
Jessy Rosales got an abortion at 20 while she was in college. She used "every single penny" in her checking account to pay for the $800 procedure. Now 26, Rosales is financially stable living in Los Angeles with a career she loves. When she was a 20-year-old college student, Jessy...
A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my worst memories of parenting was the day I brought my baby daughter to the Department of Motor Vehicles to register my car and I practically shamed out the door.
Giving a tiny animal a home is always a lovely thing to do, but when we’re talking about a particular puppy like the one in this story, it becomes even more so. Winnie is his name, and she was only 6 weeks old when she was taken to a shelter, where she found not only refuge but also an unwavering buddy.
GABBY Petito's parents earned a massive victory in their legal battle against Brian Laundrie's family after a judge decided to move forward with the case. The court's ruling was made based on Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino's statement during the search for Gabby, which Judge Hunter W Carroll called "objectively outrageous".
Although many animals have a natural urge to become mothers, certain animals lack this instinct, according to nature. Some animals have a tendency to ignore their offspring due to factors that many people have yet to fully comprehend, and this is especially true if the child is born with a condition that disadvantages them.
June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two puppies that wandered into an underground den and became stuck behind a 100-pound tortoise. San Bernardino County Fire said the owner of all three animals called for help after the 5-month-old puppies, named Finn and Poe, wandered into Oscar the tortoise's den and remained inside for several hours.
This tiny ball of fluff recently became the center of quite a lot of drama. And now he has the happy ending he deserved right from the beginning. It all started when someone mistook him for a stray puppy. A man in Kosovo looked out into his yard and saw...
A pit bull has become social media famous after a TikTok clip reveals what happens when a cat gets in his king size bed… he takes the cat’s bed of course!. Every feline owner knows what happens when they’ve got a cat fast asleep on their lap but they desperately want to get up.
This gives Pussy Riot new meaning. A man discovered a lonely kitten on the side of the road — only to have a pack of tiny cats emerge from the brush. In a now-viral clip, the lone baby feline meows at the man where the grass meets gravel — but in the next minute, Louisiana’s Robert Brantley is ambushed by a stampede of meowing kittens.
Bubbles the elephant was adopted as an ivory orphan when she was a baby (her parents killed for their ivory by poachers) by Myrtle Beach Safari in 1983. Her best friend Bella the Labrador Retriever lives with her and the two bonded over their love for water. Bubbles and Bella...
Sure, peace on Earth may still be some ways off — but for a few brief moments, at least, this pup and her unlikely new pal gave the world a priceless peek at perfect harmony. The other week, Rylee Boland and her French bulldog, Mochi, were hanging out at...
Some pet owners decide to euthanize little animals when they are born with a health problem that significantly interferes with their regular existence in an effort to eliminate the suffering they are causing. But along the journey, certain angels show up who, rather than accepting a prognosis, are ready to...
Comments / 0