Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is days away from a return, and he could be playing in the infield instead of the outfield. Weeks ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers put star outfielder Mookie Betts on the injured list after suffering a rib fracture. That caused the team to quickly trade for Trayce Thompson to fill the void. Now, the Dodgers faithful can expect to return to the team in relatively quick fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO