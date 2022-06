By the looks of things inside most Rio Grande Valley stores, the use of facemasks is dropping like flies even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently labeled Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties as areas with a “high” rate of COVID-19 transmission.Does anyone still care or is just the new normal?The main people you see wearing face masks these days are those with obvious health problems, or people around the age of 21 who look like they may live with a grandparent or two. You see some middle-aged people or older still sporting one, but that just may ...

HIDALGO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO