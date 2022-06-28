Kirstie Allsopp accidentally swallowing an AirPod and it became an instant meme

Kirstie Allsopp has shared how accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods earphones after she confused it for one of her vitamin tablets - and people on Twitter couldn't help but joke about the mishap.

The Location, Location, Location presenter took to Twitter on Sunday (June 27) to provide details about how the mix-up occurred to her 428,000 followers which meant she knocked back the small white wireless earbuds.

"In other news, I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore," she tweeted with a vomit face emoji.

It was only until Allsopp noticed one of her AirPods was missing that she realised "there's only one place it could be."

Many couldn't quite believe how the 50-year-old managed to get the earphones confused with her vitamins, as one person wrote : "I’m sorry but I can’t get over this. I refuse to believe a person would swallow an AirPod without realising?! This is absurd."

"That didn't happen," another person said.

In a bid to prove her point, Allsopp then posted a photo of how her AirPod was mixed in with her vitamins which she took from her pocket and swallowed.

"See, not quite as daft as some might say," she tweeted.

Of course, as it's the internet there were plenty of people cracking jokes about Allsop's mistake - here are some of the funniest jokes about it.

Many jested that Allsop wouldn't be able to afford a house by swallowing Airpods, which is in reference to comments the presenter previously made this year where she said young people could afford to purchase a home just by cancelling their Netflix subscription, gym membership, cutting out daily coffees.













A new twist on the " She's a 10 " trend...



A pressing matter for Twitter.













One person pointed out that this would make a pretty decent Specsavers advert.

Another hilariously pointed out where the AirPod was - just in case "anyone else is struggling to see it."





Beats salad anyone?













This meme perfectly sums the situation up.





An apt twist on the classic quote from the 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight from comedian Ken Cheng.





Two apples, both with a completely different taste palate and one definitely healthier than the other.

While like us Allsopp has been amused with some of the humourous responses, she later tweeted how she had been subject to some "really horrible comments."

"I did something daft, which also served as a warning. Yesterday I got some lovely humorous replies. Today Twitter has gone insane with really horrible comments," she wrote.

"It’s quite staggering how unpleasant people can be while telling you they have compassionate political leanings."

All in all, Allsopp summed up the situation in another tweet where she said: "I’m not so proud that I can’t admit a banana skin moment."

