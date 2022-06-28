UPDATE: Missing Ten-Year-Old From Tamarac Found

UPDATE: The Broward Sheriff's Office reports 10-year-old Albert James has been found.

___

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Tamarac last night.

Albert James was reported missing from the 8300 block of Sands Point Boulevard at about 8:30.

James is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and brown sandals.