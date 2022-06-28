ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois Primary Election preview: Richard Irvin fading in GOP governor's race

By Craig Dellimore
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Today is Primary Election day in Illinois, and voters will decide the preliminary rounds in several key races.

Governor J.B. Pritzker does have an opponent in today’s Democratic Primary to keep his seat. But, Chicago nurse Beverly Miles last ran for an Aldermanic seat in 2019 and lost.

The incumbent has been campaigning though, airing commercials touting Illinois’s recovery from the Coronavirus Pandemic and an economy bouncing back.

He and the Democratic Governors Association also have been running ads in the Republican Primary, slamming Aurora Richard Irvin as corrupt and a tool of billionaire Ken Griffin, who has been Irvin’s biggest backer.

The Republican Primary for Illinois governor is a six-candidate affair. But Griffin put some $50 million into the race to help the GOP establishment try to turn it into a one-man show, behind Irvin. But Irvin was evasive about support for former President Donald Trump, and has a record as more of a moderate.

There’ve also been ads, ostensibly, against Irvin’s rival, State Senator Darrin Bailey, labeling him too conservative for Illinois. Being called conservative is not a liability in a GOP primary.

The attack of Irvin has allowed more conservative candidates like Bailey and venture Capitalist Jesse Sullivan to advance. A new poll shows both of them ahead of Irvin now, with Bailey on top. But Irvin’s been pushing a tough on crime message at a time when crime is a top issue and most of the other candidates are from downstate. The numbers in Northern Illinois could make a difference.

