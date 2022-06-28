ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

DuPage County residents not restricted to specific polling site, can cast vote anywhere in county

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dI7WO_0gOL8uI300

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Voters in DuPage County will be able to do something no other voter in Illinois is doing today or has ever done.

There are 263 polling places in DuPage County. Today, voters can choose to vote at any one of them. They don’t have to vote at their usual polling place in their neighborhood.

County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said a big plus of “Vote Anywhere” is that no voter will be turned away for being in the wrong polling place. Last fall, the county bought a new print-on-demand voting system. So, instead of having to supply each polling place with a specific ballot, each voter, after checking in, will receive a freshly printed ballot right then and there.

