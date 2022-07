Santa Clarans Arlene Rusche and Clara Brock were honored for being pioneers for the LGBTQ+ community by Assemblymember Evan Low. “I was honored to be able to recognize Arlene and Clara for their accomplishments and continued advocacy for the LGBTQ community. They have paved the way for our nation and we must continue to build on their work.”

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO