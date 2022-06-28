ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Advertised Match Pulled From This Week’s WWE RAW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that WWE altered several portions of RAW during the broadcast. In a Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match, Kevin Owens was set to face Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod Monday night on...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
PWMania

New Member of The Bloodline to Be Revealed Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be joining the main roster soon. There have reportedly recently been discussions regarding bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The seriousness of the conversations, which have continued as recently as this week, was also mentioned. There...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Finn Balor and AJ Styles Wanted her to Have the Spotlight During Team-Up

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
Fightful

SmackDown Women's Championship Changes Hands At WWE Money In The Bank 2022

Ronda Rousey is no longer the SmackDown Women's Champion. At WWE Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Natalya. During the course of the match, Ronda hurt her right leg, which Natalya targeted with the Sharpshooter. Despite that, Rousey was able to apply an Armbar and submit Natalya to retain the belt.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Undertaker Comments On Bianca Belair’s Potential, Evolution Of Becky Lynch

If you ask “The Dead Man,” when it comes to “Big Time Becks'” career in WWE — she is just getting started. The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. One of the topics “The Phenom” discussed during the interview was his thoughts on the emergence over the past couple of years of Becky Lynch as a top WWE Superstar.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Update On Triple H’s New Role In WWE

He’ll get there. WWE has undergone quite a few backstage shakeups in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they will not continue. There have been bosses coming and going backstage and that can make for some major changes. However, that is not always the case, as one recent change does not seem to have had the impact it was expected to bring so far.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Issues Statement Following Their Departure

Earlier this week Dark Order member Alan Angels created speculation about his status with AEW when he posted a tweet saying that he’s excited for what’s next. Angels followed up by confirming that his contract with the company was set to expire, and as of today he is officially done with the company.
WWE
PWMania

nWo Sting (Jeff Farmer) Discusses Chris Benoit’s Brain Damage and Their Friendship

For Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, our good friend and former PWMania.com writer Dr. Chris Featherstone recently spoke with veteran pro wrestler Jeff Farmer, also known to fans as nWo Sting. Farmer spoke on his friendship with the late Chris Benoit, whose murders of his wife Nancy Benoit (aka Woman) and their young son Daniel in June 2007 and subsequent hanging suicide shocked the pro wrestling community.
NFL
PWMania

WWE Money In The Bank Results – July 2, 2022

WWE returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening, as they present their 13th-annual Money In The Bank special event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can also watch the official WWE MITB Kickoff Show pre-show right here at PWMania.com below. Featured below are WWE Money...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Latest News on Bayley’s WWE Status Heading Into Tonight’s Money in the Bank

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley tore her ACL while training at the Performance Center in July 2021 in preparation of WWE’s return to live event touring. Regarding Bayley’s comeback date, there have been reports since the beginning of 2022. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Bayley will be...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Reaction To Sasha Banks Release Reports

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May, and WWE followed up by announcing that they had suspended the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Since then there have been conflicting reports on Sasha’s status with some reports claiming that Banks has been released from the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the release has not been confirmed and Banks is still listed on WWE’s website.
WWE
PWMania

Two Matches Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Preview

WWE has revealed matches for tonight’s SmackDown. SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for the Money In the Bank go-home episode. In a tag team match, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will compete against the Viking Raiders (Erik and...
PHOENIX, AZ
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship

On Sunday night fans saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door. Moxley was in a brutal war on Wednesday night when he competed in Blood & Guts, but following the Blackpool Combat Club’s victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society it seems that Mox is going to have to focus on defending his title.
WWE
PWMania

Moose Reveals When He Plans To Retire, Names Former WWE Star IMPACT Should Sign

Moose recently appeared on the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The Wrestling God” spoke about how much longer he thinks he will continue to wrestle, as well as his feeling that IMPACT Wrestling should sign AJ Francis — better known to WWE fans as former Hit Row member Top Dolla.
NFL

