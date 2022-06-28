Advertised Match Pulled From This Week’s WWE RAW

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.

