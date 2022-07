For the second consecutive year, Buena Vista University students are at the heart of a summer school program serving children in the Storm Lake Community School District. In 2021, some 500 K-12 students in Storm Lake received academic instruction and more as two dozen BVU students worked to help erase learning and social gaps that arose in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown. BVU students provided Storm Lake Superintendent of Schools Dr. Stacey Cole with the instructional solution as many teachers in the district sought the summer break to recharge following a difficult academic year in the throes of the pandemic.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO