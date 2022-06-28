ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tag Team Match Confirmed for Next Monday’s WWE RAW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tag-team match has been announced for next Monday’s Independence Day edition of WWE...

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
PWMania

New Member of The Bloodline to Be Revealed Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be joining the main roster soon. There have reportedly recently been discussions regarding bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The seriousness of the conversations, which have continued as recently as this week, was also mentioned. There...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Finn Balor and AJ Styles Wanted her to Have the Spotlight During Team-Up

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Returning To Wrestling After Nearly Two Year Absence

Welcome back? While WWE and AEW get most of the attention, there are a lot of other talented wrestlers performing elsewhere. That can open the door for a lot of fans to see stars that they new knew before, but sometimes these other promotions have stars that you have seen somewhere before. It seems to be the case again, and now a seemingly blackballed star is on her way back.
BEAUMONT, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Releases Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

It’s been one year of The Man and The Architect. Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Seth Rollins, sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony. “One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins,” Lynch wrote.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

nWo Sting (Jeff Farmer) Discusses Chris Benoit’s Brain Damage and Their Friendship

For Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, our good friend and former PWMania.com writer Dr. Chris Featherstone recently spoke with veteran pro wrestler Jeff Farmer, also known to fans as nWo Sting. Farmer spoke on his friendship with the late Chris Benoit, whose murders of his wife Nancy Benoit (aka Woman) and their young son Daniel in June 2007 and subsequent hanging suicide shocked the pro wrestling community.
NFL
Finn Balor
Damian Priest
Seth Rollins
PWMania

Undertaker Comments On Bianca Belair’s Potential, Evolution Of Becky Lynch

If you ask “The Dead Man,” when it comes to “Big Time Becks'” career in WWE — she is just getting started. The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. One of the topics “The Phenom” discussed during the interview was his thoughts on the emergence over the past couple of years of Becky Lynch as a top WWE Superstar.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Update On Triple H’s New Role In WWE

He’ll get there. WWE has undergone quite a few backstage shakeups in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they will not continue. There have been bosses coming and going backstage and that can make for some major changes. However, that is not always the case, as one recent change does not seem to have had the impact it was expected to bring so far.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Issues Statement Following Their Departure

Earlier this week Dark Order member Alan Angels created speculation about his status with AEW when he posted a tweet saying that he’s excited for what’s next. Angels followed up by confirming that his contract with the company was set to expire, and as of today he is officially done with the company.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Money In The Bank Results – July 2, 2022

WWE returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening, as they present their 13th-annual Money In The Bank special event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can also watch the official WWE MITB Kickoff Show pre-show right here at PWMania.com below. Featured below are WWE Money...
LAS VEGAS, NV
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship

On Sunday night fans saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door. Moxley was in a brutal war on Wednesday night when he competed in Blood & Guts, but following the Blackpool Combat Club’s victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society it seems that Mox is going to have to focus on defending his title.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
PWMania

Pat McAfee Attacked Following WWE Money in the Bank, New SummerSlam Match Set

After Sunday night’s WWE Money In the Bank event, Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin’s feud continued, and now their SummerSlam bout is set. As PWMania.com previously reported, Money In the Bank ended with Men’s MITB Ladder Match Theory celebrating his briefcase victory, which came after he had earlier in the evening lost the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley. After the show aired on Peacock and the WWE Network, WWE revealed post-show footage of Corbin attacking McAfee.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Wants Heel Run Similar To WWE Legend’s

Right now, Ronda Rousey is being portrayed as a top babyface in WWE, but she admitted to “The DC Check-In,” that she’d like to be “a heel the whole time.”. The former UFC star is notorious for being a major Rowdy Roddy Piper fan, and he is her inspiration for wanting to be a villain, as she believes he was “the best heel ever.” Rousey added his nickname during her MMA career in order to pay tribute to him, which she then brought into the wrestling world through some of her ring gear.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Airs Mysterious New Vignette During Money in the Bank 2022

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured a mysterious vignette teasing the arrival of a future WWE Superstar. The religious iconography and quick cuts had fans thinking it might mean Bray Wyatt is returning to the company, while the handing Olympic Gold Medal had fans believing it would be Gable Steveson making his long-awaited debut. However, a closer examination of certain flashes seems to be pointing the finger towards Edge, as references to The Brood, The Hard Boyz, The Dudleys and Kurt Angle can be seen (hence the gold medal). Edge was recently betrayed by and kicked out of The Judgement Day faction.
WWE

