Greene County residents who utilize a certain public transportation system may have to pay more in the near future. Region XII Council of Governments announced a possible rate fare increase with its operation of Western Iowa Transit. The proposal is to increase the one-way fare by $2, up to $7 for one-way passage in town. The inter-city fare would also increase from $1.50 per mile to $1.75 per mile. Transit Director Matt Cleveland says there hasn’t been an increase in over a decade and the reason why they are considering a slight jump in fare rates is due to higher gas prices, personnel costs and other supplies.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO