Western Pa. lawmaker calls for select committee investigating Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Republican state Rep. Josh Kail of Beaver County is calling for an investigative committee to look into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as part of an ongoing effort to impeach him .

Kail is introducing a resolution that would impanel the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which would have subpoena power. The House speaker would assign five members to it — three Republicans and two Democrats.

The resolution says the committee will be tasked with looking at how public funds that were supposed to be used for enforcing laws and prosecuting crimes have been used, along with the enforcement of victim rights and the prosecution of illegal firearm possession in Philadelphia.

In addition to impeachment, the committee is also empowered to recommend potential legislative or policy changes.

The resolution has been introduced and is being referred to the judiciary committee.

Several Pennsylvania House Republicans announced earlier this month that they have started the process of impeachment against Krasner due to “unchecked violent crime” in the city and his enforcement of gun-related crimes.