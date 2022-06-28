ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Western Pa. lawmaker calls for select committee investigating Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4qth_0gOL481G00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Republican state Rep. Josh Kail of Beaver County is calling for an investigative committee to look into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as part of an ongoing effort to impeach him .

Kail is introducing a resolution that would impanel the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which would have subpoena power. The House speaker would assign five members to it — three Republicans and two Democrats.

The resolution says the committee will be tasked with looking at how public funds that were supposed to be used for enforcing laws and prosecuting crimes have been used, along with the enforcement of victim rights and the prosecution of illegal firearm possession in Philadelphia.

In addition to impeachment, the committee is also empowered to recommend potential legislative or policy changes.

The resolution has been introduced and is being referred to the judiciary committee.

Several Pennsylvania House Republicans announced earlier this month that they have started the process of impeachment against Krasner due to “unchecked violent crime” in the city and his enforcement of gun-related crimes.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania’s state budget is officially late. Here’s what you need to know.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Despite weeks of private negotiations between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans, Pennsylvania’s budget is officially late. A new plan must be passed and signed into law each year by June 30 to set spending on everything...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students. At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
CBS Philly

Pa. Lawmakers Pass Bill To Crack Down On Illegal Dirt Bikes, ATVs In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia. For a first offense, violators could face a $50 fine and up to 10 days in jail. For a second offense, the fine rises to up to $300 and offenders could face 30 days in jail. It also clarifies the definitions of the vehicles. The bill passed both chambers on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Record voter turnout for Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The May Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial primaries had some of the highest voter turnouts in decades According to Franklin & Marshall College’s Polling & Opinion Center, voter turnout for Republicans was the highest for a Pennsylvania midterm primary since 1994, and for Democrats the highest since 2002. Nearly 40% of Republicans turned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Politics State#The Select Committee#House#Republicans#Democrats
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

BLM Mural at Philly's Municipal Services Building Comes Down

A mural that honored the Black Lives Matter movement has come down from one of Philadelphia’s most important buildings, but efforts are underway to find it a more permanent home. The “Crown” mural by artist Russel Craig was only meant to stay up for a year, Mural Arts Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy