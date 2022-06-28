NOPD releases video in effort to find armed robbers

The New Orleans Police Department released a video of suspects wanted in an armed robbery and possibly a series of violent crimes last week.

The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two wanted suspects in connection to the investigation.

According to investigators, last Thursday, the suspects seen in the video committed an armed robbery in the 5700 block of General Diaz Street.

The vehicle that the suspects used to commit the armed robbery had been stolen during an armed carjacking that happened in the 300 block of North Rampart Street.

The suspects also committed a vehicle burglary in the 2700 block of Carnot Street.

The vehicle used in the commission of the crimes was a gray 2022 Nissan Altima that has damage to the driver side rear window.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.