LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new teammate is joining the UNL Police Department in a few weeks, he’s a therapy dog named Hershey. Hershey is an 18-month-old goldendoodle. He was bred by Domesti-PUPS to be a service dog. Beginning at two days old, he was exposed to a variety of sounds, textures, smells, voices and television. Later, Domesti-PUPS found out he did not meet the bone strength requirement service dogs need to be safely leaned on or pulling wheel chairs.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO