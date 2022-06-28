ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace Halter on Riverfront Place in Downtown Columbus

Cover picture for the articlePace Halter is President and COO of WC Bradley Real...

WTVM

City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday. With the exception of emergency services, the following department services will be altered or suspended:. DIVISIONINDEPENDENCE DAY OBSERVATION. Water / Recycle. No pickup. July 4 routes will be collected on July 6. All other services...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering History, Fourth Of July Celebrations At Lake Condy

On the Fourth of July weekend, many families will be heading to Lake Martin, Lake Harding or the beach in search of cool breezes. Years ago, Lake Condy was the only recreation area for families in Opelika to enjoy for swimming on sultry summer days. Families would pack a picnic to enjoy for lunch and swim in water so clear stones could be seen at the bottom.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus resident raises concern on lack of yard waste pickup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A concern for many residents is dried-up leaves and branches that can be seen along the side of some roadways in Columbus, as several people in the Columbus city limits haven’t had yard waste removed. Columbus resident Robert McCutcheon says he hasn’t had yard removal...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City firework store owner shares on combatting inflation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Inflation has hit firework stands across the U.S. before the upcoming holiday weekend, and some fireworks are facing around a 70% increase in cost this year. Shirley’s Fireworks, a fireworks store in Phenix City, says they are charging the wholesale dealers a good amount of...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Body found buried in backyard of house on Carriage Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 29, authorities discovered a body buried in a backyard on Carriage Drive. According to Chief Freddie Blackmon, the remains were discovered at the home of 64-year-old missing woman Julie Marie Carton. Although the identity of the body has no been confirmed as the missing woman, he says investigators looking into her disappearance were led to the home to search for Carton.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Mayor Henderson discusses COVID number at Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID numbers are back on the rise in Columbus, with more people being hospitalized in the Fountain City. Mayor Skip Henderson updated the numbers during the Columbus City Council meeting. The mayor told council members that while the numbers have increased, they are nowhere near where...
COLUMBUS, GA
momcollective.com

Fourth of July :: Where to Find Fireworks

Be sure to check Facebook and the websites for each organization for any last minute changes, updates, or weather cancellations!. Celebrate Independence Day with the Entire Auburn Community! Bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy food trucks and music. Where::. Behind Duck Samford Stadium. 1840 East Glenn Avenue. Auburn, Alabama...
AUBURN, AL
thecolumbusceo.com

Annual ‘Fathers and sons under the sun’ Event Returns to Columbus

The annual “Fathers and sons under the sun” event was held Saturday in Columbus. TOPPS, an organization which stands for Taking Out People’s Problem has been putting on this event for the last four years. It’s a day where fathers can come out with the sons and have a good time. See more.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for man last seen in early 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for around a year and a half. Forest Clayton-Pate Preston, 51, was last seen near the 8000 block of Warm Springs Rd in Columbus on Jan. 7, 2021. Police say Preston is a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Business Owner’s Success Story Recognized by SBA

OPELIKA — One local businesswoman has proven that her trials won’t keep her down, and her success story has earned a spot on the radar of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). “It is truly an honor to have been selected by SBA to share my success story,”...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus Animal Control seeking fosters amid full capacity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Control is seeking fosters as the shelter is at full capacity. They’re set up to house 26 cats and 40 dogs, but officials say they are now over capacity and are having trouble taking in additional furry friends. Dinia Collins, a technician...
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley and Humana Partner to Celebrate National Boys & Girls Club Week

In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, leading health and well-being company, Humana, has provided $50,000 in funding to drive healthy habits for Columbus youth. The funding also supports a community garden and activation of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Healthy Habits curriculum, which allows Club kids to learn more about gardening while building upon Humana Healthy Horizons’ ongoing work to address food insecurity.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Byron’s Smokehouse

I am a big fan of condiments, with ketchup being my all-time favorite. Now, my husband Mike says that I will put ketchup on everything; however, that is incorrect. Once when I was in single digits, I saw my cousin Lance dip his cornbread in ketchup. There’s no way that I could bring myself to do that to cornbread or ketchup.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Team USA returning to Columbus on July 4th

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – For the first time since 2019, Team USA Softball is returning to Columbus’ South Commons Softball Complex. Team USA will host a trio of exhibition games on July 4th, featuring Australia and Japan. The event is just the beginning of what will be a busy year for South Commons, as Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County coroner has given an update on the story of a Columbus toddler found dead in a restaurant parking lot Sunday night. On Sunday night, June 26, the 3-year-old was found dead inside an SUV in the parking lot Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
COLUMBUS, GA

