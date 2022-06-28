Nintendo Direct Mini live coverage – All the news as it happens

Join us as we cover the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is set to go live in 90 minutes. GamesRadar+ is here to bring you our predictions ahead of the summer event kicking off, followed by a breakdown on all of the news as it happens. We're expecting updates on some of our most anticipated upcoming Switch games (opens in new tab), as well as new announcements to help bolster Nintendo's new games of 2022 (opens in new tab) showing.

You see, with the Breath of the Wild sequel (opens in new tab) delayed into 2023, the Switch lineup is looking a little light right now. Can the Nintendo Direct Mini change that? Well, we'll find out soon enough!

Follow along with us here to get our live reactions to all of the news, or you can click the link to learn how to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase (opens in new tab).

30 minutes to go

Nintendo Direct Mini rumor: Mario + Rabbids 2 release date

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Announced during the Ubisoft E3 2021 showcase, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to one of the Switch's most beloved strategy games. Some affectionately refer to it as 'XCOM for Kids', although we prefer to think of it as one of the best side-hustles Mario has ever taken on.

GamesRadar+ reported early today that Ubisoft leaked the Mario + Rabbids 2 October release date via the Ubisoft Store. So we're expecting to see that confirmed today during the Nintendo Direct Mini, along with a new gameplay trailer that gives us a better sense of how developer Ubisoft Paris is improving on an already winning formula.

Nintendo Direct Mini rumor: NieR: Automata

(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

Will NieR: Automata makes its way to Nintendo Switch? That's the word on the street (and by street, I do of course mean Twitter Dot Com).

GamesRadar+ reported on the rumors suggesting that Nier: Automata could appear during today's Nintendo Direct Mini (opens in new tab).

This comes from games journalist Nacho Requena, who writes for the Spanish outlet Manual. Requena accurately predicted some of the details of this Nintendo Direct, so we're hoping he's right on this one.

Nier: Automata first launched in 2017 from PlatinumGames. It's one of the best action games you can play right now, and is a truly imaginative experience from the studio behind the Bayonetta series.

45 Minutes To Go

Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 Predictions

(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

The Switch has a handful of high profile games in development from third-party partners, many of which we're expecting to see during the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 showcase.

Among the biggest are updates on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (opens in new tab) and Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab). It's been quite a while since we last received any news on either of these 2022 releases, and we're keen to not only see more of the games in action but to get release dates too.

We're also hoping to see more out of Square Enix's long-awaited Live-A-Live, a remake of the 1993 SNES cult classic RPG that got little play outside of Japan, ahead of its release date this July. Additionally, there's always a chance that titles like No Man's Sky and Marvel's Midnight Suns will appear to show off how well these upcoming releases work on the handheld hybrid.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, of course. We are predicting that Nintendo's partners have a few surprises up their sleeves to make the Nintendo Switch lineup for 2022 truly unbeatable.

Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 Expectations

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct Mini has a confirmed run-time of 25 minutes, with Nintendo expected to pack this showcase with details on new Switch games from various industry partners. We're expecting updates from third-party publishers like 2K Games and Ubisoft, as well as developers such as PlatinumGames and Atlus.

This means that there won't be any news around first-party games. These include: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The latter received its own dedicated Direct last week, as developer Monolith Soft announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Expansion Pass will contain new characters, story quests, and more. (opens in new tab)

In case you need a refresher, Nintendo introduced the 'Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase' back in 2020. The publisher held four live streams that year, but didn't host any in 2021. For the first Partner Showcase in 2022, Nintendo is making the video available on-demand – so you can cheat by scrubbing through the full video, or you can follow along with us live and we'll all do our best to pretend that the E3 2022 (opens in new tab) magic is still alive and well.