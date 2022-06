On the first really warm day of the year, I went out and bought a carton of gazpacho from sunnier climes – when it’s so hot that your trainers stick to the tarmac, even I tend to lose my appetite for anything apart from cold liquids. And there’s nothing more refreshing than cucumber, a vegetable that’s 96% water and 100% delicious, green coolness. Many cultures around the world have a cucumber soup recipe in their repertoire – Iranian abdoogh khiar, Indian kheere ka shorba and Polish chłodnik ogórkowy, to name a few – and here’s mine.

