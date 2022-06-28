ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellman, IA

Golden Hawks Meet Comets on Campus

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams face off with the Bellevue Comets Tuesday. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 13-10 on the year after a 13-10 loss on Senior Night in Wellman Monday to the Durant Wildcats. The Hawks are hitting .288 as a team with six players over...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Huskies Host Ravens in Playoff Opener

It’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their last action. For the season, the Huskies are hitting .328 as a team with seven players at .300 or better, led by Sarah Burton’s .489 average with 45 total hits and 43 runs scored. Payton Brun has driven in a team best 25. In the circle, Highland has a team ERA of 2.89 with Grace Batcheller and Jessica Kraus combining for 28 appearances, a 19-8 record and 2.91ERA.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions Get Out Brooms Against Wapello

It was a successful close to Southeast Iowa Super Conference play for the Lone Tree baseball and softball teams on Tuesday when they swept a pair of home games against Wapello. The Lion baseball squad trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they put up a five spot in that frame...
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Win Rivalry Match Against Demons

It was a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks over the Washington Demons. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, the Hawks took the rivalry match by an 8-1 count. Mid-Prairie scored twice in the first with Karson Grout and Alex Bean driving in runs. The Golden Hawks added three each in the fourth and fifth innings, sending seven to the plate in each frame. In the fourth, Brady Weber drove in a run and Camron Pickard had an RBI double, in the fifth it was Grout with his second RBI hit of the day and Collin Miller bringing home a run on a fielders choice. On the other side of the ball, Grout was dominant on the hill for the Hawks, taking a perfect game into the fifth before it was broken up by a Matt Wolf two-out base hit. The Demons broke through with their run in the sixth when Isaac Vetter singled to lead it off and came home on a Lucas Kroll double against Mid-Prairie reliever Collin Miller. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about Grout’s big night and the importance of scoring early. “Karson (Grout) had his stuff and was able to locate early. He was working ahead. He’s progressively gotten better over his last three starts. His velocity also helps him. Trying to create momentum when you’re not scoring is a hard thing to do, so after last night against Bellevue we talked about getting a couple of runs, getting things to swing our way early. Tyler Helmuth I thought did an excellent job tonight behind the plate and put some balls in play. Camron Pickard had a good two-out double. Alex Bean had a good hit tonight. Will Cavanagh took charge in the outfield and game up with the big plays.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Softball Bats Red Hot in Victory Over Demons

Two Washington County softball rivals were in a tussle in Kalona on Wednesday with host Mid-Prairie rallying for a come from behind 10-5 win over Washington. As heard on KCII, both teams put plenty of traffic on the base paths in the early innings, but both pitchers worked out of jams for a 1-1 tie after two. Bella Salazar and Ella Greiner opened the third with singles for the Demons and RyLee Fishback brought the fireworks with a three run blast to left center to open a 4-1 advantage. The Golden Hawk bats that finished with 16 hits went to work in the fifth when a 5-3 deficit turned into a 6-5 lead on a bases clearing triple from Sophie Miller. The black and gold took advantage of three Demon errors in the sixth to add four insurance tallies and that was all they needed to snap a six game losing skid to their non-conference rival. Seven Hawk players managed hits on the evening with Gabi Robertson going 4-for-5 with one RBI and Sydney Knebel cleaned up going 3-for-4 with three RBI. The freshman Knebel also picked up the win in the circle tossing a complete game giving up five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight. Washington was led by Salazar going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lauren Hinrichsen had a pair of knocks. Salazar tossed five innings and suffered the loss.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
City
Wellman, IA
City
Anamosa, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Bears Wrap Regular Season Thursday

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Make Statement Against Savages; Collect 20th Victory

In a marquee matchup between KCII area baseball teams the Highland Huskies scored a road win over the Sigourney Savages 14-1 in five innings Wednesday. Highland was dominant, scoring once in the first, five times in each of the second and third innings and posting a three spot in the fifth. Sigourney got their lone tally in the fifth. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 16 hits, with three each from Connor Grinstead, Tyler Thompson and Brenton Bonebrake. Luke Miller drove in three runs, Kaige Vonnahme and Logan Bonebrake each had two RBI, with Logan Bonebrake smacking a homer. Chase Schultz got the win on the mound, going four frames, giving up three hits, one run and striking out six. Highland is now 20-3 this year with Sigourney falling to 17-5. Both teams get ready to open the 1A playoffs this weekend.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Upcoming Fireworks Displays

There are several opportunities to view fireworks this Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, several towns will be presenting displays. The...
WELLMAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Rbi#Comets#Dakota Mitchell
kciiradio.com

D. Norman Boshart

Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Charles Henry Pacha

A Funeral Mass for 90-year-old Charles Henry Pacha of Washington will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6 at St. Joseph and Cabrini Church in East Pleasant Plain. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Washington American Legion Post 29. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5th from 6-8p.m. at St. Joseph Church. Memorials to Parkview Home Activity Fund may be left at the church or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of the arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Gardner Wins in Orlando

Iowa Elite and Midwest Elite Miss United States Agriculture Shelly Gardner is back home after a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 24 & 25, to compete in the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant. Gardner excelled at the event and won her division’s area of competition of interview...
ORLANDO, FL
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts

Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Washington Advances to the Next Round of the #IowansUnite Community Contest

The initial stage of the #IowansUnite Community contest is in the books. The video submitted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, the City of Washington, and the Hotel Motel Advisory Committee eclipsed the 500-vote threshold. With less than 15,000 residents, Washington was part of the small communities group. The Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
kciiradio.com

Abnormally Dry Conditions Expand Across Listening Area

A stretch of above average temperatures and below average rainfall over southeast Iowa has allowed the expansion of abnormally dry conditions across the KCII listening area in late June. A comparison of maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor for the weeks of June 14th and June 21st, 2022, shows that all seven counties in the listening area are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with only the southern quarter of Henry county still reporting no drought related concerns. Overall 63% of Iowa is reported as normal with 25% abnormally dry, 6% experiencing moderate drought and 6% in severe drought. The drought affected areas are in the northwestern part of the state.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Fair to Host 5th Annual Dairy Alumni Showmanship Class

The 5th annual Washington County Fair Dairy Alumni Showmanship Class will take place June 19th after the dairy show at the Washington County Fair. 4-H alum from across the state who have experience showing heifers or cows are welcome to participate. During the Alumni Dairy Showmanship Class, participants will be provided a cow or heifer, asked basic dairy questions, and judged on their showmanship skills.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Police Chief Lester Reminds Residents of Fireworks Ordinance

Washington residents can buy fireworks from the local pop-up vendors around town, but they will need to find a different location to set them off. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester explains the restrictions. “You cannot use fireworks. We get asked about that a lot, but in the city of Washington,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Workshop Held for Possible Traffic Changes

At the June 21st City Council meeting, a workshop was held to discuss possible parking and street regulations changes. Most of the discussed potential changes centered on removing parking spaces from downtown or marking areas as no parking zones. However, the first two items that were discussed related to the installation of new stop signs.
WASHINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy