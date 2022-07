FULTON – Raymond Francis “Mike” Fowler, 85, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away at home on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born June 16, 1936, in Fulton, he was a son of the late Frances Eckard and Raymond and Marion Fowler. Mike was united in marriage to Carole Ann (Blake) Fowler on June 25, 1956. Carole passed away on June 24, 2016, and Mike fully grieved her loss until his own death.

