Kaitlyn Tiffany, a staff writer for the Atlantic, became a citizen of the internet for the first time because of the One Direction fandom. In her new book, Everything I Need I Get From You: How Fangirls Created The Internet As We Know It, she gives fans the credit they deserve for their command of technology and their power over trends that has shaped the way we interact in online communities a decade later.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO