WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened on State Route 28 last Tuesday evening. Police say the crash occurred on Tuesday, June 21, around 8:18 p.m. as a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze operated by 21-year-old Jon T. Silvis, of Brookville, was traveling south on Route 28, at its intersection with Allen Mills Road, while a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by 37-year-old Eric T. Herzing, of Ridgway, was heading north on Route 28.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO