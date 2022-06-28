ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Derby van crash named by police

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who died in a van crash in Derby has been named by police. Allan Reeve, 42, was a passenger in...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Dallas woman handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher dies en route to hospital after crying out for her parents

Warning: Graphic imagesThe death of a Dallas transgender woman en route to hospital after she was restrained by city police officers is under investigation.Ladamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died on 26 May after being handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. Deputy Chief Terrance Rhodes said police were called at 12.45pm after receiving reports that Ms Hall had fallen over inside a business on Garland Road in East Dallas and may have been intoxicated.Two officers - Jon Leach and Alan Hovis - arrived four minutes later and try to talk to Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS

