Tuesday With Michael: Where is Your Wheel of Life Taking You?

Michael Gidlewski

In his book, The Unheavenly City, Dr. Edward Banfield described one of the most profound studies on success and priority setting ever conducted.

He said that men and women who were the most successful in life and who were the most likely to move up economically were those who took the future into consideration with every decision they made in the present.

He found that the longer the period a person took into consideration while planning and acting, the more likely it was that they would achieve greatly during his career.

The first step in creating the life you want is to begin examining where you are and where you want to be next year and in five or ten years.

Next, look at your life more holistically. Consider that in your “Wheel of Life” you are the hub.

Our lives are made up of six major areas: Family & Home, Financial & Career, Mental & Educational, Physical & Health, Social & Cultural, and Spiritual & Ethical.

As you think about where you want to be in your near and far future, allow yourself to dream big in each area of your life. Your dreams are a starting point and the seeds for your goals program. To help you summarize your goals and stay focused on them, review your priorities from each area, list your goals on a Master List of Goals and prioritize them.

Note the area of life and the target date for each goal: short-range, long-range, tangible, or intangible. Continue to add new goals as you wish. Remember your goals are written on paper, not carved in stone so you can change them as you grow and evolve.

You may decide that the old dreams are no longer relevant, or you may want to add more power and emphasis to a goal that was peripheral before. You get to decide what your life can look like.

And if you want your life to be a realization of your dreams, block time regularly to crystallize your thinking, establish goals and develop an action plan to execute those goals.

At the end of each month, block out an hour or two of uninterrupted time to plan & evaluate your priorities for the upcoming month.

Keeping your goals in front of you will help you to stay focused on them. And naming and focusing on your goals is the proven way to reach them.