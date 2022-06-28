ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, VA

11 to watch: One high school football game to see each week in the Shenandoah District

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPmgf_0gOL1DSH00

The high school football schedule was released last week. The first games of the season are Aug. 26, eight weeks from this Friday.

Here are 11 games you won't want to miss. We picked one game for each week of the regular season.

Aug. 26 — Riverheads at Waynesboro : The game will mark the beginning of a new era in Riverheads football. For the first time since 1995 someone not named Robert Casto will be the head coach of he Gladiators. Casto retired following last season after leading Riverheads to nine state championships since 2000. The team's former defensive coordinator, Ray Norcross, is the new head coach.

Sept. 2 — Staunton at Covington: Michael Bell was promoted to head coach at Staunton in May. After the Storm have an open week the first Friday night of the high school season, Bell will coach his first varsity game the following week at Covington.

Sept. 9 — Lord Botetourt at Riverheads : Not to overlook Riverheads' first two opponents, but if the Gladiators beat Waynesboro and Parry McCluer, which they will be heavily favored to do, their third game of the season will be for a state record. Riverheads has won 50 games in a row heading into this season, three wins away from breaking the all-time record in Virginia of 52 held by Phoebus High School in Hampton.

Sept. 16 — Greenbrier East (WV) at Stuarts Draft : Last year Stuarts Draft played Riverheads twice as both teams struggled to find opponents. This year they'll only play once. Draft replaced one of the Riverheads games with Greenbrier East from West Virginia, which is coming off an eight win season. It will mark the first meeting between the two schools.

Sept. 24 —Tazewell at Riverheads. Riverheads had little trouble with Tazewell last year, but this is your rare chance to see a Saturday afternoon high school football game as the two play at 1 p.m. It also frees up Riverheads fans to check out another game in the area on Friday.

Sept. 30 — Riverheads at Westmoreland. The Gladiators will make the nearly 3-hour trip on a Friday night to the Northern Neck following a short week. It will be only the second meeting between these two schools (Westmoreland was previously Washington & Lee) and it replaces the nondistrict game against Stuarts Draft last year.

Oct. 7 — Buffalo Gap at Riverheads . Now that Buffalo Gap is in Class 1 it will have to find a way to beat Riverheads if it ever hopes to reach states. Riverheads has outscored Gap 233-39 in the last five meetings. Beating Riverheads may not happen this season, but the Bison have to show they can be competitive against the best team in the state.

Oct. 14 — Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft: Draft has been the second best team in the area behind Riverheads in recent years, reaching the state championship in Class 2 in two of the last three seasons. Can they keep that up despite losing a lot of talent off of last year's team? Or can Buffalo Gap make a big statement in the Shenandoah District?

Oct. 21 — Spotswood at Waynesboro: The Little Giants began a playoff push last year with a big win over Spotswood that was the first in a three-game winning streak. That game was on the road. This year Spotswood makes the trip to Waynesboro.

Oct. 28 — Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap : This could prove to be a big game as both teams have playoff aspirations after reaching the postseason a year ago. Gap won last year which helped them lock up a second seed in the region. Wilson had to beat Staunton a week later to squeak into the playoffs as the eighth seed.

Nov. 4 — Riverheads at Stuarts Draft: This has turned into one of the best rivalries in the area. Over the last two seasons, Stuarts Draft has given Riverheads three of its four closest games, including a 3-point overtime loss in the spring of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH4it_0gOL1DSH00

More: You talked, we listened: We went door-knocking in Staunton

More: Riverheads, Fort Defiance, Buffalo Gap, Wilson Memorial athletes earn all-state honors

Team schedules (kickoff is at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated):

BUFFALO GAP

  • 8/26 James River (Buchanan)
  • 9/2 at Luray
  • 9/9 Open
  • 9/16 at East Rockingham
  • 9/23 Bath County
  • 9/30 Waynesboro
  • 10/7 at Riverheads
  • 10/14 at Stuarts Draft
  • 10/21 at Staunton
  • 10/28 Wilson Memorial
  • 11/4 Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE

  • 8/26 at Turner Ashby
  • 9/2 Liberty (Bedford)
  • 9/9 Waynesboro
  • 9/16 Broadway
  • 9/23 at Rockbridge County
  • 9/30 Open
  • 10/7 at Wilson Memorial
  • 10/14 Staunton
  • 10/21 Riverheads
  • 10/28 at Stuarts Draft
  • 11/4 at Buffalo Gap

RIVERHEADS

  • 8/26 at Waynesboro
  • 9/2 Parry McCluer
  • 9/9 Lord Botetourt
  • 9/16 Open
  • 9/24 Tazewell (1 p.m.)
  • 9/30 at Westmoreland
  • 10/7 Buffalo Gap
  • 10/14 Wilson Memorial
  • 10/21 at Fort Defiance
  • 10/28 at Staunton
  • 11/4 Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON

  • 8/26 Open
  • 9/2 at Covington
  • 9/9 Page County
  • 9/16 Rockbridge County
  • 9/23 at Waynesboro
  • 9/30 at Harrisonburg
  • 10/7 Stuarts Draft
  • 10/14 at Fort Defiance
  • 10/21 Buffalo Gap
  • 10/28 Riverheads
  • 11/4 at Wilson Memorial

STUARTS DRAFT

  • 8/26 at William Monroe
  • 9/2 Waynesboro
  • 9/9 Open
  • 9/16 Greenbrier East (WV)
  • 9/23 at James River (Buchanan)
  • 9/30 at Luray
  • 10/7 at Staunton
  • 10/14 Buffalo Gap
  • 10/21 Wilson Memorial
  • 10/28 Fort Defiance
  • 11/4 at Riverheads

WAYNESBORO

  • 8/26 Riverheads
  • 9/2 at Stuarts Draft
  • 9/9 at Fort Defiance
  • 9/16 Wilson Memorial
  • 9/23 Staunton
  • 9/30 at Buffalo Gap
  • 10/7 Open
  • 10/14 Rockbridge County
  • 10/21 Spotswood
  • 10/28 Turner Ashby
  • 11/4 at Broadway

WILSON MEMORIAL

  • 8/26 Open
  • 9/2 at Monticello
  • 9/9 Rockbridge County
  • 9/16 at Waynesboro
  • 9/23 Spotswood
  • 9/30 Western Albemarle
  • 10/7 Fort Defiance
  • 10/14 at Riverheads
  • 10/21 at Stuarts Draft
  • 10/28 at Buffalo Gap
  • 11/4 Staunton

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . S ubscribe to us at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: 11 to watch: One high school football game to see each week in the Shenandoah District

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luray, VA
City
Hampton, VA
City
Tazewell, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Shenandoah, VA
Sports
City
Shenandoah, VA
Shenandoah, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Stuarts Draft, VA
State
West Virginia State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Bedford, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
City
Covington, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Gladiators#Phoebus High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
756
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy