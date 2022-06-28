11 to watch: One high school football game to see each week in the Shenandoah District

The high school football schedule was released last week. The first games of the season are Aug. 26, eight weeks from this Friday.

Here are 11 games you won't want to miss. We picked one game for each week of the regular season.

Aug. 26 — Riverheads at Waynesboro : The game will mark the beginning of a new era in Riverheads football. For the first time since 1995 someone not named Robert Casto will be the head coach of he Gladiators. Casto retired following last season after leading Riverheads to nine state championships since 2000. The team's former defensive coordinator, Ray Norcross, is the new head coach.

Sept. 2 — Staunton at Covington: Michael Bell was promoted to head coach at Staunton in May. After the Storm have an open week the first Friday night of the high school season, Bell will coach his first varsity game the following week at Covington.

Sept. 9 — Lord Botetourt at Riverheads : Not to overlook Riverheads' first two opponents, but if the Gladiators beat Waynesboro and Parry McCluer, which they will be heavily favored to do, their third game of the season will be for a state record. Riverheads has won 50 games in a row heading into this season, three wins away from breaking the all-time record in Virginia of 52 held by Phoebus High School in Hampton.

Sept. 16 — Greenbrier East (WV) at Stuarts Draft : Last year Stuarts Draft played Riverheads twice as both teams struggled to find opponents. This year they'll only play once. Draft replaced one of the Riverheads games with Greenbrier East from West Virginia, which is coming off an eight win season. It will mark the first meeting between the two schools.

Sept. 24 —Tazewell at Riverheads. Riverheads had little trouble with Tazewell last year, but this is your rare chance to see a Saturday afternoon high school football game as the two play at 1 p.m. It also frees up Riverheads fans to check out another game in the area on Friday.

Sept. 30 — Riverheads at Westmoreland. The Gladiators will make the nearly 3-hour trip on a Friday night to the Northern Neck following a short week. It will be only the second meeting between these two schools (Westmoreland was previously Washington & Lee) and it replaces the nondistrict game against Stuarts Draft last year.

Oct. 7 — Buffalo Gap at Riverheads . Now that Buffalo Gap is in Class 1 it will have to find a way to beat Riverheads if it ever hopes to reach states. Riverheads has outscored Gap 233-39 in the last five meetings. Beating Riverheads may not happen this season, but the Bison have to show they can be competitive against the best team in the state.

Oct. 14 — Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft: Draft has been the second best team in the area behind Riverheads in recent years, reaching the state championship in Class 2 in two of the last three seasons. Can they keep that up despite losing a lot of talent off of last year's team? Or can Buffalo Gap make a big statement in the Shenandoah District?

Oct. 21 — Spotswood at Waynesboro: The Little Giants began a playoff push last year with a big win over Spotswood that was the first in a three-game winning streak. That game was on the road. This year Spotswood makes the trip to Waynesboro.

Oct. 28 — Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap : This could prove to be a big game as both teams have playoff aspirations after reaching the postseason a year ago. Gap won last year which helped them lock up a second seed in the region. Wilson had to beat Staunton a week later to squeak into the playoffs as the eighth seed.

Nov. 4 — Riverheads at Stuarts Draft: This has turned into one of the best rivalries in the area. Over the last two seasons, Stuarts Draft has given Riverheads three of its four closest games, including a 3-point overtime loss in the spring of 2021.

Team schedules (kickoff is at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated):

BUFFALO GAP

8/26 James River (Buchanan)

9/2 at Luray

9/9 Open

9/16 at East Rockingham

9/23 Bath County

9/30 Waynesboro

10/7 at Riverheads

10/14 at Stuarts Draft

10/21 at Staunton

10/28 Wilson Memorial

11/4 Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE

8/26 at Turner Ashby

9/2 Liberty (Bedford)

9/9 Waynesboro

9/16 Broadway

9/23 at Rockbridge County

9/30 Open

10/7 at Wilson Memorial

10/14 Staunton

10/21 Riverheads

10/28 at Stuarts Draft

11/4 at Buffalo Gap

RIVERHEADS

8/26 at Waynesboro

9/2 Parry McCluer

9/9 Lord Botetourt

9/16 Open

9/24 Tazewell (1 p.m.)

9/30 at Westmoreland

10/7 Buffalo Gap

10/14 Wilson Memorial

10/21 at Fort Defiance

10/28 at Staunton

11/4 Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON

8/26 Open

9/2 at Covington

9/9 Page County

9/16 Rockbridge County

9/23 at Waynesboro

9/30 at Harrisonburg

10/7 Stuarts Draft

10/14 at Fort Defiance

10/21 Buffalo Gap

10/28 Riverheads

11/4 at Wilson Memorial

STUARTS DRAFT

8/26 at William Monroe

9/2 Waynesboro

9/9 Open

9/16 Greenbrier East (WV)

9/23 at James River (Buchanan)

9/30 at Luray

10/7 at Staunton

10/14 Buffalo Gap

10/21 Wilson Memorial

10/28 Fort Defiance

11/4 at Riverheads

WAYNESBORO

8/26 Riverheads

9/2 at Stuarts Draft

9/9 at Fort Defiance

9/16 Wilson Memorial

9/23 Staunton

9/30 at Buffalo Gap

10/7 Open

10/14 Rockbridge County

10/21 Spotswood

10/28 Turner Ashby

11/4 at Broadway

WILSON MEMORIAL

8/26 Open

9/2 at Monticello

9/9 Rockbridge County

9/16 at Waynesboro

9/23 Spotswood

9/30 Western Albemarle

10/7 Fort Defiance

10/14 at Riverheads

10/21 at Stuarts Draft

10/28 at Buffalo Gap

11/4 Staunton

