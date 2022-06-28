ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Matt Foxhoven named 2022 All-Iowa girls tennis coach of the year

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Depth can dictate a lot in high school athletics. There are stars aplenty in just about every sport, but the teams that can establish solid weapons behind them usually come out most successful.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's girls tennis team boasted plenty of depth in 2022.

With head coach Matt Foxhoven at the controls, the Saints nearly completed the coveted tennis triple crown this season in riveting fashion. Xavier came up just short on the team championship, but titles in both Class 1A singles and doubles competition made Foxhoven a slam dunk for 2022 All-Iowa girls tennis coach of the year.

After rolling through the regular season with just one team loss to Cedar Rapids Washington, which had plenty of state-tournament success itself, the Saints entered the year's final chapter ready to roll. Experience blended with confidence to form a dangerous squad.

Requrinig just a short trek south to Iowa City's Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex, Xavier soon put its domiance on display.

Singles star Ella Tallett cruised to the 1A final before facing Shenandoah's Le Yuan Sun in a tough championship match. The Saints standout had some bumps along the way but still secured the first girls singles title in Xavier school history.

Next up was the doubles dominance, spearheaded by seniors Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen. The duo's quest for back-to-back 1A titles featured little disruption, capped by a solid championship win over Davenport Assumption's Ella Diluilo and Allison Halligan.

With zero doubt this was another special Saints season, Xavier had one last task to tackle. And although Columbus Catholic eeked out the 1A team title to halt the Saints' three-peat attempt, the dominance displayed throughout the year won't be forgotten for some time.

Foxhoven's ability to get the most out of his players made it happen.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

