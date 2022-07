Lake Erie: Walleye fishing in Lake Erie continued to produce many legal size fish. Just northeast of Fermi Power Plant was a good location where anglers were catching limits in shorter periods of time. The ideal depth to catch walleye was around 18 to 22 feet of water, east of the power plant near the Ohio border. Luna Pier fishing started to heat up with more fish caught in deeper water. The best lures to use were flicker shads, crawler harnesses and spoons. Popular lure colors were red, orange, brown and silver. Yellow perch started to be caught more, however it was still early for these fish to be schooling in large numbers. The best depth to catch perch was around 15 feet with emerald shiners.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO