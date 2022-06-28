Baking Pan vs. Cookie Sheet: What's the Difference?

When I make a vegan bake, I don’t want to compromise on flavour or texture, and these cookies are a lovely example of that,” explains Chetna Makan.“The delicate flavour of cardamom and the richness of dark chocolate and pistachios means these are a riot in every mouthful.”Chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookie Makes: 20Ingredients:120g vegan butter, softened170g light, soft, brown sugarPinch of fine sea salt275g plain flour1½ tsp ground cardamom1 tsp baking powder½ tsp bicarbonate of soda70ml almond milk300g vegan dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped60g pistachios, finely choppedMethod1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Line two baking sheets...
