No smoking? Daytona Beach Shores discusses possible ban at parks
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Leaders in Daytona Beach Shores will discuss a possible smoking ban at parks during a meeting Tuesday. The city...www.clickorlando.com
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Leaders in Daytona Beach Shores will discuss a possible smoking ban at parks during a meeting Tuesday. The city...www.clickorlando.com
That's cool. Maybe they can tell us when it's okay to put on and remove our sunglasses too. And then they can tell us when and what is ok to eat. And what to wear. And when to out on our obedience masks. Yep. Great idea. Sound about like Poland '39.
Comments / 2