Daytona Beach Shores, FL

No smoking? Daytona Beach Shores discusses possible ban at parks

click orlando
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Leaders in Daytona Beach Shores will discuss a possible smoking ban at parks during a meeting Tuesday. The city...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 2

Hunters Got a Gun
4d ago

That's cool. Maybe they can tell us when it's okay to put on and remove our sunglasses too. And then they can tell us when and what is ok to eat. And what to wear. And when to out on our obedience masks. Yep. Great idea. Sound about like Poland '39.

Reply
3
 

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
