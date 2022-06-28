Criminal Complaint Details How Dangerous Armed St. Michael Standoff was for Police
By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
4 days ago
(KNSI) — Criminal charges leveled against a St. Michael man lay out just how dangerous the situation was for law enforcement. According to the criminal complaint, on June 20th, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas called his pastor and asked him to come over. He then got into an altercation, pulled out a gun,...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where prosecutors allege hundreds of rabbits suffered animal cruelty. Source: Google Streetview. When police arrived at a barn in Savage, Minnesota on Monday to investigate animal cruelty tied to a well-known rabbit rescue non-profit, "the smell of death, feces and urine was overwhelming."
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A standoff that began early Thursday morning in St. Paul ended with a man in custody. St. Paul police say officers responded to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West around 6:50 a.m. A 51-year-old suspect allegedly shot at his 50-year-old girlfriend. He missed his shot and she made it to safety, but he barricaded himself inside his apartment. He was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m., after a SWAT team entered the apartment. There was a handgun and a shotgun at the...
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
MINNEAPOLIS -- New video has been released of a violent attack and carjacking, and the suspect now faces federal charges.The criminal complaint describes what investigators have also gleaned from surveillance video from outside a northeast Minneapolis restaurant.Investigators say on June 9, 18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys. This happened along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.Several bystanders tried to step in, but Black crashed the car then ran off through a nearby park. He had left his belongings behind, the complaint says.Investigators say the gun Black used was stolen from a home in Prior Lake. The complaint says that there is video on his social media account showing him holding the same firearm.He now faces four weapons and assault charges, all felony level.
A scuba diver who went missing in Lake Minnetonka and was eventually found dead has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the county water patrol...
HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake. They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at...
A Duluth woman has admitted to helping a friend get rid of a St. Paul man's remains in Lake Superior last year. Tommi Lynn Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of being an accomplice after the fact to murder in connection with the killing and dismemberment of 34-year-old Richard Anthony Balsimo last year.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
Benton County authorities have identified the pilot of a drone involved in an unusual incident Monday at Little Rock Lake near Rice, Minn. — saying it was an “ill-conceived effort to obtain footage” to use on social media. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said five children and...
HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
An accident involving a garbage truck and a train bridge resulted in a series of events that damaged vehicles and closed down part of Highway 23, or Division Street, in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 1:25 p.m. on Eastbound Highway 23 just east of Wilson Avenue. St....
A suspect opened fire inside an Oakdale movie theater Tuesday, injuring one person and causing others to flee in terror. According to Oakdale Police Department, the shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. inside Marcus Cinema, located 5677 Hadley Ave. N. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot while inside theater 17. He was taken to Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds and his condition is unknown.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Three people have been arrested after a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills bound for a residence in St. Cloud was intercepted.According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Minneapolis airport police intercepted the parcel, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a 33-year-old for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. During the raid, officers also found a "large amount" of marijuana and arrested a 43-year-old for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.While at the residence, officers learned that a 31-year-old man had ordered the shipment. He also had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a shooting on May 21.The man was arrested at a convenience store in St. Cloud on June 17. He is in Stearns County Jail for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Thursday injured 12 people, including a boy less than a year old who sustained life-threatening injuries.The eleven other individuals involved in the crash, including two children under the age of five, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The crash occurred on Highway 95 at 310th Ave Northeast around 4:44 p.m.A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast. The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry.
A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
