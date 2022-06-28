Criminal Complaint Details How Dangerous Armed St. Michael Standoff was for Police

MINNEAPOLIS -- New video has been released of a violent attack and carjacking, and the suspect now faces federal charges.The criminal complaint describes what investigators have also gleaned from surveillance video from outside a northeast Minneapolis restaurant.Investigators say on June 9, 18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys. This happened along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.Several bystanders tried to step in, but Black crashed the car then ran off through a nearby park. He had left his belongings behind, the complaint says.Investigators say the gun Black used was stolen from a home in Prior Lake. The complaint says that there is video on his social media account showing him holding the same firearm.He now faces four weapons and assault charges, all felony level.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO