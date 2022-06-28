ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, OK

Tyson Foods pilots 4 day work with good results

By Marlo Lacen
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an effort to attract and retain a workforce, a multinational food processing factory will move to a four-day work week. Tyson Foods started testing...

