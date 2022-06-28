ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Scattered storms south, sunnier for northern New Mexico

By Erica Meyer
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest storms have been along US 285 north of Roswell. The storms are slowly pushing south, and we may see some rain near Roswell. However, the showers and storms are expected to end throughout the morning commute. Central and northern New Mexico are dry, and will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up in the high terrain by around 3 PM in the northern half of the state.

These will have slow movement, likely dissipating as they move off the mountains. It will be a drier day for northern NM. Southern New Mexico will see scattered showers and storms by mid-afternoon, especially in the Sacramento and Gila Mountains. There is a flood watch in those areas, as well as Sierra County through this evening. Burn scar flooding, river/stream flooding, and flooding in low lying, flood prone areas will be possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

