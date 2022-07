A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being accused of driving drunk on a moped and falling over in the middle of the street. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:45, the Leitchfield Police Department and EMS responded to the intersection of West Main Street and North Claggett Drive on the report of a moped accident. Upon arriving at the scene, a witness told police that the moped operator, 61-year-old Roger L. Burks, was traveling east on West Main Street when he “just fell over in the middle of the street.”

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO