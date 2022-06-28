ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juno Beach, FL

Loggerhead Marinelife Center appoints new CEO

By Taylor Lang
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNO BEACH, Fla. — A new president and CEO ofLoggerhead Marinelife Center was been appointed Friday. Marine biologist Andy Dehart has more than 25 years of experience working with marine research, conservation and aquatic life support, according to the center. Dehart is coming from his position as the...

www.wpbf.com

FLORIDA STATE

